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Sonangol's Appraisal Well off Angola Delivers Strong Test Results

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© MR.Zanis / Adobe Stock
© MR.Zanis / Adobe Stock

Angola's state-owned oil company Sonangol and concessionaire ANPG said on Thursday that the Katambi-2 offshore appraisal well crossed two productive intervals and confirmed good quality reservoirs.

Initial tests recorded a stabilised production rate of 41 million standard cubic feet (MMscfd) of gas and 1,160 barrels a day (bpd) of condensate in the Block 24 well, a joint statement said.

The absence of water and hydrogen sulphide strengthened the economic viability of the discovery's development and its potential to buttress national production hovering around 1 million bpd.

The well has potential to produce more than 100 MMscfd, preliminary tests showed.

Katambi-2 is close to Katambi-1, a wildcat well drilled by BP BP.L more than a decade ago in the Benguela Basin, before the oil major relinquished its stake to the state after saying it was not commercially viable.

At the time, Sonangol suggested the pre-salt discovery held around 1.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent, mainly gas and condensate.


(Reuters - Reporting by Wendell Roelf, Editing by Louise Heavens)

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