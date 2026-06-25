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ONGC Completes 44 Offshore Rig Moves Ahead of Monsoon Season

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(Credit: ABL)
(Credit: ABL)

India's Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), supported by energy and marine consultancy ABL, has completed the relocation of 44 jack-up rigs ahead of the monsoon season.

The pre-monsoon rig moves were carried out between March 15 and May 31, with the rigs travelling a combined distance of more than 5,500 nautical miles before the onset of seasonal adverse weather conditions.

ABL, part of Oslo-listed consultancy group Aqualis, also supported an additional 75 rig moves within ONGC's offshore fields on India's west coast between September 2025 and May 2026, acting as tow master and marine warranty surveyor throughout the campaign.

The company was appointed by ONGC's underwriters and their consultants to provide marine warranty services across the fleet of jack-up rigs and mobile offshore production units operating in Indian waters.

In parallel, ABL's Middle East operations supported more than 750 rig move operations across Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt over the past 12 months.

"This period has set new benchmarks in terms of the number of rig moves executed, total distance covered, and overall operational delivery across both the India and Middle East regions,” said Captain Stephen Craig, ABL's group director for rig operations.

Industry News Activity Asia Rigs Oil and Gas

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