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EnerMech Completes Pipeline Decom Job for Subsea7 in Gulf of Mexico

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(Credit: EnerMech)
(Credit: EnerMech)

Energy services company EnerMech has completed a pipeline flushing and cleaning contract for Subsea7 as part of an offshore field decommissioning program in the Gulf of Mexico.

The scope covered the flushing and cleaning of a long-distance deepwater oil export pipeline to support decommissioning and abandonment activities.

The work was carried out under an engineered offshore plan designed to meet regulatory and environmental requirements.

EnerMech delivered an integrated solution that included high-pressure pumping, hydrocarbon filtration and vessel-based operations. Residual hydrocarbons were displaced from the pipeline, achieving hydrocarbon-free status in line with environmental standards.

"Pipeline flushing and cleaning is a critical step in the decommissioning process and must be performed with precision. For this scope, we applied a fully integrated execution model, combining specialist equipment, strong project controls, and Gulf of Mexico experience. Our teams delivered the work safely, efficiently, and in full regulatory compliance," added Nuno de Sousa, Senior Vice President of Energy Solutions at EnerMech.

Subsea Pipelines Industry News Activity North America Decommissioning Gulf of Mexico Oil and Gas Gulf of America

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