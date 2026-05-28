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SLB, Vår Energi Scale Up Digital Field Development Workflows

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(Credit: Vår Energi)
(Credit: Vår Energi)

SLB and Vår Energi have expanded their digital collaboration to scale well planning and integrated field development planning across operations on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

The agreement expands deployment of SLB’s Delfi digital platform, which Vår Energi will use to connect exploration, subsurface evaluation, well planning, subsea design, field development planning and production within a cloud-native environment.

The collaborative well planning workflows have already reduced planning cycle times from months to days, while validation work on integrated field development planning reduced cycle times from months to weeks.

According to SLB, the integrated workflows are designed to support faster and more consistent decision-making by enabling teams to work concurrently using shared data and standardized processes.

The collaboration reflects a broader industry shift toward cloud-based planning approaches intended to reduce time between development milestones and maximize value from mature offshore assets.

The expanded deployment is intended to support Vår Energi’s efforts to reduce time to first oil while managing increasing offshore development complexity.

“As offshore developments become more complex, performance increasingly depends on how quickly teams can align, evaluate options and make decisions using trusted data. By bringing disciplines together in an integrated digital environment, operators can shorten planning cycles and improve the speed and quality of decisions needed to progress opportunities, including marginal subsea tiebacks," said Rakesh Jaggi, president of SLB’s digital business.

Industry News Activity Europe Digitalization Oil and Gas

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