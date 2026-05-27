NOPSEMA Releases Australia’s Offshore Energy Industry Performance Report

NOPSEMA has released Australia’s Offshore Energy Industry Performance Report 2025, providing an overview of offshore energy activity and performance across Australia’s regulated jurisdictions.

The report draws on regulatory data, inspection and assessment findings, and engagement insights. It covers offshore petroleum and greenhouse gas storage activities regulated by NOPSEMA, and offshore renewable energy activities regulated by the Offshore Infrastructure Regulator.

Overall safety performance in 2025 remained strong, with no fatalities and injury rates at near five-year lows. The report identifies areas requiring continued focus, including psychosocial hazards and the importance of effective leadership, systems and workforce engagement.

“Our investigations continue to demonstrate that serious incidents are rarely the result of a single technical failure. Instead, they arise from systemic weaknesses in systems, leadership and safety culture. Effective control of work, sound decision-making under pressure, and consistent implementation of procedures at the workface are as critical to safety as physical barriers and engineered controls,” said Sue McCarrey, CEO.

The report also highlights increasing decommissioning activity as offshore assets age, with plugging and abandonment activity continuing to grow.

“Environmental performance has remained broadly stable, although continued vigilance is required. Reportable environmental incidents decreased in 2025 from their 2024 peak but remain above levels seen in earlier years. Well integrity performance improved significantly in 2025, with a substantial reduction in reported incidents,” said McCarrey.





