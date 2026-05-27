TGS Awarded Large 4D Streamer Contract Offshore Angola

TGS has been awarded a large and high-end 4D streamer contract offshore Angola. The program is scheduled to commence acquisition in early July 2026, and the contract has a duration of approximately eight months.

Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS, commented, “We are very pleased with this contract award, which reinforces TGS’ strategic position in the Africa region, and provides us with visibility for one vessel well into Q1 2027. The award further underscores our ongoing commitment to providing the highest quality data solutions to clients. Leveraging the advanced Ramform acquisition platform, coupled with the proprietary multi-sensor GeoStreamer technology. TGS is well-equipped to deliver results that align with the evolving needs of the energy sector.”



