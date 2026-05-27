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CNOOC Starts Full Production at Bohai's Kenli Oilfield

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Source: CNOOC
Source: CNOOC

China's CNOOC said on Wednesday that it has started full production at the Kenli 10-2 oilfield Phase I in the south Bohai Sea, offshore northern China, with output exceeding 20,440 barrels of oil per day, state media reported.

China's biggest offshore oil producer started producing heavy crude at the Kenli 10-2 oilfield in July 2025, while the rapid completion and commissioning of other key projects, such as Bozhong 26-6, helped Bohai Oilfield's cumulative oil and gas equivalent output exceed 40 million metric tons.

The Kenli 10-2 oilfield has an average water depth of 20 meters (65.62 ft) and proven geological reserves exceeding 100 million metric tons.

The project includes a central platform and two unmanned wellhead platforms, with plans to drill 79 development wells.

CNOOC holds a 100% stake in the project and is the operator.


(Reuters - Reporting by Sam Li and Lewis Jackson)

Offshore Oil Production

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