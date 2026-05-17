NOPSEMA Safety Bulletin Highlights Risks in Offshore Lifting

Australian regulator NOPSEMA has released a new safety bulletin highlighting the continued occurrence of serious incidents and injuries during offshore lifting operations.
A review of incidents over the past five years shows a consistent pattern of failures during lifting tasks, despite known risks and established controls.
Common contributors include:
• generic practical application and verification of Control of Work systems
• failure to recognise the materiality of changes to risks
• insufficient consideration of manufacturer instructions and guidance
• personnel exposed to Line of Fire and Drop Zone hazards
• inadequate training, competence and experience.
The findings reinforce the need to strengthen how lifting operations are planned, managed and executed, including:
• change management: ensure risks are reassessed as tasks evolve, including routine lifts
• training, competence and experience: confirm all personnel are capable, trained and familiar with the equipment and tasks
• original equipment manufacturers instructions and equipment fit for purpose: use equipment within manufacturer requirements
• drop zones and line of fire: maintain effective controls to keep personnel out of high risk areas
• other control of work: apply lift plans, permits and risk assessments rigorously, particularly for routine tasks.
Organisations should actively test the effectiveness of their controls and ensure appropriate oversight is in place.