NOPSEMA Safety Bulletin Highlights Risks in Offshore Lifting

Australian regulator NOPSEMA has released a new safety bulletin highlighting the continued occurrence of serious incidents and injuries during offshore lifting operations.

A review of incidents over the past five years shows a consistent pattern of failures during lifting tasks, despite known risks and established controls.

Common contributors include:

• generic practical application and verification of Control of Work systems

• failure to recognise the materiality of changes to risks

• insufficient consideration of manufacturer instructions and guidance

• personnel exposed to Line of Fire and Drop Zone hazards

• inadequate training, competence and experience.

The findings reinforce the need to strengthen how lifting operations are planned, managed and executed, including:

• change management: ensure risks are reassessed as tasks evolve, including routine lifts

• training, competence and experience: confirm all personnel are capable, trained and familiar with the equipment and tasks

• original equipment manufacturers instructions and equipment fit for purpose: use equipment within manufacturer requirements

• drop zones and line of fire: maintain effective controls to keep personnel out of high risk areas

• other control of work: apply lift plans, permits and risk assessments rigorously, particularly for routine tasks.

Organisations should actively test the effectiveness of their controls and ensure appropriate oversight is in place.



