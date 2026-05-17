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NOPSEMA Safety Bulletin Highlights Risks in Offshore Lifting

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© currahee_shutter / Adobe Stock
© currahee_shutter / Adobe Stock

Australian regulator NOPSEMA has released a new safety bulletin highlighting the continued occurrence of serious incidents and injuries during offshore lifting operations.

A review of incidents over the past five years shows a consistent pattern of failures during lifting tasks, despite known risks and established controls.

Common contributors include:

• generic practical application and verification of Control of Work systems

• failure to recognise the materiality of changes to risks

• insufficient consideration of manufacturer instructions and guidance

• personnel exposed to Line of Fire and Drop Zone hazards

• inadequate training, competence and experience.

The findings reinforce the need to strengthen how lifting operations are planned, managed and executed, including:

• change management: ensure risks are reassessed as tasks evolve, including routine lifts

• training, competence and experience: confirm all personnel are capable, trained and familiar with the equipment and tasks

• original equipment manufacturers instructions and equipment fit for purpose: use equipment within manufacturer requirements

• drop zones and line of fire: maintain effective controls to keep personnel out of high risk areas

• other control of work: apply lift plans, permits and risk assessments rigorously, particularly for routine tasks.

Organisations should actively test the effectiveness of their controls and ensure appropriate oversight is in place.

Regulations Hardware Software Offshore Industry News Offshore Safety

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