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EU Weighs Dropping Arctic Drilling Opposition

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© belov3097 / Adobe Stock
© belov3097 / Adobe Stock

The European Union is considering dropping its opposition to new oil and gas drilling in the Arctic, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

The EU has been pushing for an international ban on new oil and gas drilling on environmental grounds since 2021, but is now weighing abandoning the proposal, the FT said, citing multiple people familiar with discussions and a document.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.


(Reuters - Reporting by Abu Sultan in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Arctic Operations Drilling Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas

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