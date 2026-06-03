Norway Faces Initial Production Loss if Offshore Workers Go on Strike

Norway's oil and gas output could initially fallby about 45,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day from Friday onwards if workers choose to go on strike, industry group Offshore Norway told Reuters on Wednesday.

Nearly 8% of Norwegian offshore oil and gas workers plan to strike from June 5 if state-brokered wage mediation fails in the coming days, three labour unions said on Monday.

Norway produces more than 4 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, almost equally divided between crude and natural gas, and any reduction could impact markets at a time when Middle East output is curtailed by the Iran war.

The three unions, Safe, Styrke and Lederne, have around 8,100 members involved in oil production. Of those, just over 600 would take part in an initial wave of strikes if talks break down, with the option to escalate action over time.





(Reuters - Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)