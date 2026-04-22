Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Bourbon Expands Fleet with 13 Vessels Worth over $180M

Published

(Credit: Bourbon)
(Credit: Bourbon)

Offshore services provider Bourbon has expanded its fleet with 13 vessels valued at more than $180 million since the start of 2026, as it seeks to strengthen its position in offshore markets, the company said.

Ten of the vessels are already under contract, reflecting demand for offshore support vessels (OSVs), Bourbon said.

The expansion includes the acquisition of six diesel-electric vessels from the Minsheng Group, comprising five platform supply vessels (PSV) and one 80-ton bollard pull anchor handling tug supply vessel (AHTS), as well as two large-capacity PSVs acquired from ICBC.

Bourbon also reactivated two 80-ton diesel-electric AHTS vessels and took delivery of the Bourbon Evolution 810, a newbuild vessel designed for deepwater subsea operations and inspection, maintenance and repair activities.

“In just a few months, we have expanded our fleet, secured significant investments, and quickly returned vessels to service for our customers. This momentum toward profitability and growth is the result of the transformation we began in early 2025 and the dedication of our teams,” said Gaël Bodénès, Chief Executive of Bourbon.

The company said it also deployed two 27-meter crew boats delivered in late 2025, which began a five-year contract in February, supporting its operations in Africa.

“Following the restructuring & closing operations finalized in 2025, and supported by operational improvements, BOURBON’s financial health is restored with a cleansed Balance Sheet & reduced financial debt leverage below 1.5x EBITDA 2025 after these significant investments. We continue today to look for opportunities to sustain long-term growth,” added François Sordet, Chief Financial Officer of Bourbon.

Bourbon said the fleet expansion strengthens its ability to provide offshore services across oil, gas and wind sectors as it continues to invest in modern vessels and operational capabilities.

Offshore Vessels Industry News Activity Europe AHTS PSV OSVs

Related Offshore News

© pattozher / Adobe Stock

Oil Prices Jump as Ships Come Under Fire in Strait of...
Illustration of Power Hub (Credit: Stillstrom)

Maersk’s Stillstrom Unveils Standalone Offshore Charging...
(Credit: Astro Offshore)

Astro Offshore Expands Subsea Capability with New MPSV
Illustration (Credit: Perdana)

Perdana Petroleum Wins AHTS Vessel Contracts from Petronas

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Falmouth Scientific Share Sensor and Survey Solutions at Oceanology International

Falmouth Scientific Share Sens

Current News

Sierra Leone Allows Shell to Conduct Offshore Surveys

Sierra Leone Allows Shell to C

Middle East Conflict Jolts Offshore Drilling Market

Middle East Conflict Jolts Off

Bureau Veritas Expands Offshore Services with New Asia Hub

Bureau Veritas Expands Offshor

UK Firm Installs Floating OTEC Prototype in Atlantic Ocean

UK Firm Installs Floating OTEC

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine