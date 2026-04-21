BP Executive Named as OMV’s First Female Chief

Austria’s OMV has appointed Emma Delaney as Chairwoman of the Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective September 1, 2026, becoming the first female to lead the company.

Delaney will succeed Alfred Stern, whose mandate is set to conclude as planned on Augugst 31, 2026.

The appointment is for a three-year term with the possibility of a further two-year extension subject to mutual consent.

“With Emma Delaney, we are gaining a renowned international executive from the energy sector who will further strengthen OMV with fresh momentum during a period of profound transformation.

“Due to her professional expertise and extensive international experience, she clearly emerged as the preferred candidate from the search process, in which she also impressed us with her personality,” said Lutz Feldmann, Supervisory Board Chairman.

Delaney brings more than three decades of experience in the energy sector, including leadership roles at BP.

“It is a privilege to be appointed as the next CEO of OMV. I look forward to working with the team to continue to build the next chapter in OMV’s story,” Delaney said.

The Supervisory Board also extended the mandate of Chief Financial Officer Reinhard Florey by two years to June 30, 2029, with an option for a further one-year extension.

Florey has also been appointed Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board with immediate effect.