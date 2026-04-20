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Dajin Expands Offshore Wind Logistics Fleet with KING TWO Launch

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(Credit: Dajin Heavy Industry)
(Credit: Dajin Heavy Industry)

China-based offshore wind foundations manufacturer Dajin Heavy Industry has launched a 40,000 DWT deck carrier, KING TWO, at its Panjin shipbuilding facility.

The vessel, launched on April 19, is the second large-scale deck carrier built at the facility, following KING ONE, which has already completed its maiden voyage.

KING TWO measures 239.8 meters in length, 51 meters in breadth and 13 meters in depth, with a deck area of 12,000 square meters.

The vessel is equipped with dual engines and dual propellers, has a speed of 13 knots and a range of 16,000 nautical miles.

It is designed to transport offshore wind components including monopiles, jackets, floating foundations and large offshore engineering modules, supporting turbines in the 15 MW to 25 MW range.

The Panjin facility, located around the Bohai Bay, focuses on manufacturing high-value offshore vessels including deck carriers, semi-submersible vessels and heavy-lift ships.

Dajin said a third vessel in the KING series is scheduled to be launched in May 2026, with both new vessels expected to enter service within the year.

The company added the expansion of its fleet supports its strategy to provide integrated services spanning manufacturing, transportation, marshaling and installation as it moves towards becoming an EPCI provider.

Shipbuilding Offshore Vessels Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Asia Offshore Wind Deck Carrier ROV & Dive Support Inspection & Repair & Maintenance Construction Vessel

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