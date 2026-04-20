Eni Makes Major Gas Discovery Offshore Indonesia

Italy’s Eni has made a gas discovery offshore Indonesia with estimated resources of about 5 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of gas and 300 million barrels of condensate.

The discovery was made by the Geliga-1 exploration well in the Ganal block in the Kutei Basin, around 70 km off the East Kalimantan coast.

The well was drilled to a depth of about 5,100 meters in water depths of roughly 2,000 meters and encountered a gas column in a Miocene reservoir with strong petrophysical properties. A drill stem test is planned to assess reservoir productivity.

The find adds to a series of discoveries in the basin, including the Geng North discovery in 2023 and the Konta-1 well announced in December 2025, highlighting the scale of gas resources in the area.

The discovery comes after final investment decisions for the Gendalo and Gandang gas project in the South Hub and for the Geng North and Gehem fields in the North Hub.

The North Hub project is expected to use a floating production, storage and offloading vessel with a capacity of 1 billion standard cubic feet per day of gas and 90,000 barrels per day of condensate, as well as the Bontang LNG plant.

Initial assessments indicate that the combined resources from the Geliga and nearby Gula discoveries could support production of an additional 1 billion cubic feet per day of gas and 80,000 barrels per day of condensate, potentially enabling a third production hub in the Kutei Basin.

Eni said it is evaluating development options leveraging existing and planned infrastructure to accelerate production and optimise costs.

The Geliga-1 discovery is located in the Ganal production sharing contract, where Eni holds an 82% operating stake and Sinopec holds 18%.

The block forms part of a portfolio that will be contributed to Searah, a joint company between Eni and Petronas announced in November 2025, with closing expected in the second quarter of 2026.

Eni has been active in Indonesia since 2001 and currently produces about 90,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day from assets including the Jangkrik and Merakes fields.