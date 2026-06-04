Aramco Picks McDermott for Energy Projects in Saudi Arabia

McDermott has been selected by Aramco as one of 11 contractors under a long-term Project Management Consultancy (PMC) agreement supporting the delivery of energy, downstream, petrochemical and low-carbon projects across Saudi Arabia.

The multi-year agreement positions McDermott as a provider of engineering and project management services within Aramco's investment programs. Under the framework, the company will provide engineering, pre-FEED, FEED and project management consultancy services.

The agreement also formalizes a partnership between McDermott and Saudi engineering company Solutions Leaders Fayez Engineering (SLFE), an Aramco-approved general engineering services plus (GES+) contractor.

Under the collaboration, projects will be executed through a combined in-Kingdom and out-of-Kingdom delivery model. SLFE will support engineering and client services within Saudi Arabia, while McDermott will provide execution planning, governance and technical leadership through its global engineering network.

“Just as the United States and the Kingdom share a commitment to long-term collaboration, we share a commitment with SLFE to localization, knowledge transfer and sustainable capacity building within the Kingdom,” said Michael McKelvy, McDermott's Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board.

“This long-term agreement reflects Aramco's confidence in our proven execution capabilities and our track record of delivering complex, world-class projects in the Kingdom,” added Rob Shaul, McDermott's Senior Vice President of Low Carbon Solutions.

The award builds on McDermott’s longstanding relationship with Aramco and further strengthens its role in supporting Saudi Arabia's energy sector development and broader industrial growth objectives.