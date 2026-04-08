Technip Energies Continues EPC Work on Commonwealth LNG Ahead of FID

Technip Energies has received a substantial authorization to continue work on the Commonwealth LNG project in Louisiana, as the development moves toward a final investment decision.

The authorization, awarded by Commonwealth LNG, allows the company to proceed with key engineering, procurement and construction activities under an existing EPC contract.

Technip Energies said the award supports ongoing project execution and follows an earlier authorization covering long-lead equipment orders.

The proposed facility, located in Cameron Parish, is designed to produce 9.5 million tonnes per annum of liquefied natural gas and will comprise six liquefaction trains.

The trains will use Technip Energies’ SnapLNG modular technology, aimed at improving scalability and construction efficiency.

“We are pleased to continue advancing our work on the Commonwealth LNG project, preparing the project for a successful and timely Final Investment Decision. This new authorization represents a material step forward for the Commonwealth LNG project. It reflects the confidence in the project’s fundamentals, execution strategy, and its long-term relevance for the global energy security,” said Arnaud Pieton, CEO of Technip Energies.

Technip Energies said the award falls within its ‘substantial’ category, corresponding to a contract value between $578 million and $1.15 billion.

The company added that the full contract value is expected to be included in its backlog once a final investment decision is taken.