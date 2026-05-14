Norway’s Hammerfest LNG Set for Restart After Valve Repairs

Norway's Hammerfest LNG export terminal is undergoing repairs for a mechanical fault in a valve that halted production last week, a spokesperson for operator Equinor said on Tuesday.

Europe's largest export terminal for liquefied natural gas (LNG), with a daily capacity of 18.4 million cubic metres of gas, shut down late on Friday and is due to restart at 1800 GMT on Wednesday, the company has previously said.

The facility, also known as Melkoeya LNG, accounts for roughly 5% of all Norwegian gas exports.

The plant at Melkoeya island receives gas from the Snoehvit field in the Barents Sea, some 143 km (89 miles) offshore. Its owners are Equinor, Petoro, TotalEnergies, Vaar Energi and Harbour Energy.





(Reuters - Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik)