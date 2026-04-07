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PRIO Ramps Up Wahoo Output with Third Well Offshore Brazil

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(Credit: PRIO)
(Credit: PRIO)

Brazilian oil and gas firm PRIO has brought a third producing well online at its Wahoo field offshore Brazil, as it advances plans to ramp up output to 40,000 barrels per day by the end of April.

The company said production from the third well has stabilized at around 10,000 barrels per day. Output from the field is currently being limited to about 32,000 bpd across three producing wells, following adjustments to flow rates.

PRIO expects to open a fourth well by the end of April, after which total field production will be capped at 40,000 bpd.

The development follows the start-up of the second well in March, which produced around 12,000 bpd, as the company progresses its multi-well drilling campaign at Wahoo.

The field, located in the Campos Basin, is being developed through a subsea tieback of around 30 km to the Valente floating production, storage and offloading vessel, which has a processing capacity of 100,000 bpd.

PRIO has planned six wells at Wahoo, including four production wells and two injection wells, as it seeks to increase output from the offshore asset.

The project moved into final development stages after securing an operating license from Brazil’s environmental regulator, allowing the company to complete preparations for production.

Well Operations Industry News Activity Production South America Oil and Gas FPSO Workover

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