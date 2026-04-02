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BP, ADNOC JV Takes FID on Harmattan Gas Project off Egypt

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© corlaffra / Adobe Stock
© corlaffra / Adobe Stock

Arcius Energy, a joint venture between BP and ADNOC, has taken a final investment decision to develop the Harmattan gas field in Egypt’s El Burg Offshore concession.

The investment, estimated at approximately $500, marks one of Arcius’ first projects in Egypt and is aimed at increasing natural gas production to support domestic demand.

The decision follows Arcius’ acquisition of the El Burg Offshore concession in February 2026, with the project being advanced in collaboration with Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company.

As part of the execution phase, Pharaonic Petroleum Company, acting on behalf of the El Burg Offshore Petroleum Company, has awarded the engineering, procurement, construction and installation contract to ENPPI, with Petroleum Marine Services and Petrojet participating as subcontractors.

“The FID to develop the Harmattan field marks an important milestone in advancing one of our first projects in Egypt toward production. It reflects our confidence in the potential of Egypt’s energy sector and our commitment to close cooperation with the Egyptian government, EGAS, and our execution partners to strengthen Egypt’s natural gas supply, support energy security, and reinforce Egypt’s position as a regional energy hub in the Eastern Mediterranean,” said Naser Al Yafei, Chief Executive Officer of Arcius.

Arcius, established in 2024 as a joint venture between BP and ADNOC’s investment arm XRG, is focused on developing gas assets in Egypt and the wider Eastern Mediterranean.

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