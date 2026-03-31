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INPEX Extends Pertamina LNG Pact, Signs Upstream MoU in Southeast Asia

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Abadi LNG project concept diagram (Credit: INPEX)
Abadi LNG project concept diagram (Credit: INPEX)

INPEX Corporation has extended a strategic collaboration agreement with PT Pertamina and signed a separate upstream memorandum of understanding (MoU) with its subsidiary PT Pertamina Hulu Energi, as it deepens its presence in Indonesia and Southeast Asia.

The extension, through INPEX’s subsidiary INPEX Masela, focuses on advancing the Abadi LNG project in the Masela Block in the Arafura Sea, originally covered under a 2023 agreement between the companies.

In parallel, INPEX signed a new MoU with PT Pertamina Hulu Energi to pursue upstream oil and gas opportunities in Indonesia and across Southeast Asia.

The companies said the agreements will support collaboration across the LNG value chain linked to the Abadi project, while also expanding cooperation in upstream activities, particularly in Indonesia.

INPEX, which has operated in Indonesia since the 1960s, said the agreements align with its Vision 2035 strategy aimed at expanding its natural gas and LNG business.

The company added it will continue to strengthen its business footprint in Southeast Asia, with a focus on Indonesia, through strategic partnerships and project development.

LNG Industry News Activity Asia Oil and Gas

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