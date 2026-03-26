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Petrobras Finds Oil in Marlim Sul Field Offshore Brazil

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Discovery location in the Campos Basin (Credit: Petrobras)
Discovery location in the Campos Basin (Credit: Petrobras)

Petrobras has identified the presence of oil in the pre-salt of the Campos Basin following drilling activities at the Marlim Sul Field offshore Brazil.

The discovery was made at well 3-BRSA-1397-RJS, located about 113 km offshore in water depths of 1,178 meters near Campos dos Goytacazes.

The company said the oil-bearing interval was identified based on wireline logs, gas indications and fluid sampling. Samples will be sent for laboratory analysis to further characterize the reservoirs and fluids and support ongoing appraisal of the area.

“Drilling operations were completed safely, in compliance with health, safety and environmental (HSE) requirements and with respect for the environment and people,” Petrobras said.

Petrobras added its activities in the Campos Basin are aimed at replenishing reserves in the mature producing basin and supporting Brazil’s energy demand during the energy transition period.

The Marlim Sul Field was discovered in 1987, with Petrobras operating the asset with a 100% working interest.

Drilling Industry News Activity South America Oil and Gas

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