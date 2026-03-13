Worley to Deliver FEED, Procurement Services for Chevron’s Aphrodite Gas Field

Worley has been selected by Chevron Cyprus Limited, a subsidiary of Chevron Corporation, to provide front-end engineering design (FEED) and procurement services for the Aphrodite Field Development Project offshore Cyprus in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The work will be delivered under a reimbursable engineering and procurement contract.

Worley will provide FEED engineering for the full field development, covering subsea systems, the floating production unit, an export gas pipeline and onshore receiving facilities. The company will also provide procurement services for equipment associated with the floating production unit and onshore facilities.

The award follows pre-FEED and bridging phase work delivered by Worley during 2025. The FEED phase is expected to be completed by December 2026.

The Aphrodite development is Cyprus’ first offshore gas development and is expected to achieve first gas in 2032. Worley will execute the work through its Global Integrated Delivery model, drawing on teams across five countries.

“We are pleased to continue our long-standing relationship with Chevron, drawing on our global gas development expertise and Global Integrated Delivery model to support the progression of this strategically important energy project,” said Chris Ashton, Chief Executive Officer of Worley.

The Aphrodite reservoir, discovered in Block 12 in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone and holding an estimated at 3.5 trillion cubic feet of gas, is being developed under an updated plan that includes production facilities and transmission infrastructure to export gas.

The Aphrodite field partners are Chevron Cyprus, which acts as the operator, and BG Cyprus, part of Shell, each holding a 35% interest, along with NewMed Energy, which holds the remaining 30%.