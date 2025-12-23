Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Aphrodite Gas Field off Cyprus Advances as Partners Approve FEED Phase

Published

© corlaffra / Adobe Stock
© corlaffra / Adobe Stock

Partners in the Aphrodite natural gas reservoir offshore Cyprus have approved the start of front-end engineering and design (FEED) work for the field's production systems and export infrastructure.

The decision, taken on December 22, 2025, clears the way for FEED spending of about $105.7 million on a 100% basis, with NewMed Energy’s share estimated at around $31.7 million.

The Aphrodite reservoir, discovered in Block 12 in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone and holding an estimated at 3.5 trillion cubic feet of gas, is being developed under an updated plan that includes production facilities and transmission infrastructure to export gas.

The Aphrodite field partners are Chevron Cyprus, which acts as the operator, and BG Cyprus, part of Shell, each holding a 35% interest, along with NewMed Energy, which holds the remaining 30%.

The FEED decision follows earlier approvals of the 2026 budget for the Aphrodite field, which totals approximately $111.5 million, of which most was contingent on the partners agreeing to proceed with FEED.

Negotiations are continuing between the project partners and authorities in Cyprus and Egypt over the export of gas from the reservoir to Egypt, with the aim of reaching binding agreements, according to NewMed Energy.

The supply of natural gas from the Aphrodite gas field is expected to commence in 2031, the partners said earlier.

Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas Mediterannean Sea

Related Offshore News

Illustration (Credit: Gulf Marine Services)

Gulf Marine Hooks Multi-Year Jack-Up Vessels Charter in...
(Credit: Einar Aslaksen / Equinor)

Norway’s Snøhvit Future Gas Project Hits Delay as Costs...
(Credit: Lamprell)

Lamprell Lands Four Offshore EPCI Contracts in Saudi...
Seven Viking vessel (Credit: Subsea7)

Equinor Renews Subsea Inspection Deal with Subsea 7

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Cadeler Launches 11th Offshore Wind Installation Vessel in China (Video)

Cadeler Launches 11th Offshore

Current News

Venezuela Turns to Floating Oil Storage as Onshore Tanks Fill

Venezuela Turns to Floating Oi

North Sea Boulevard on Maasvlakte Reopens After TenneT Offshore Wind Cable Installation

North Sea Boulevard on Maasvla

Orsted Sells 55% Stake in Taiwan Offshore Wind Farm to Cathay

Orsted Sells 55% Stake in Taiw

Sperra Seaworks, Bardex to Advance Floating Construction Station for UK Offshore Wind

Sperra Seaworks, Bardex to Adv

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine