Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Cyprus Approves Updated Plan for Aphrodite Gas Field Development

© corlaffra / Adobe Stock
© corlaffra / Adobe Stock

The Cypriot government has approved the updated plan for the Aphrodite gas field, filed by Chevron-led consortium, which will see the construction of a floating production unit (FPU) and a pipeline for exporting gas to Egypt.

Following Cypriot government’s approval of the plan, an amendment was signed to the Production Sharing Contract (PSC), which regulates updated milestones for development of the reservoir and revokes the notice of breach that was issued to the partners in August 2024.

The updated development plan includes the construction of a floating independent production facility (FPU) above the Aphrodite gas field’s reservoir, with an estimated maximum production capacity of approximately 800 MMCF per day, through four producing wells at the initial stage.

From there, the natural gas will be exported to Egypt via a subsea pipeline that will be connected to the Egyptian transmission system, according to Israeli firm NewMed Energy, which is a partner in the project, along with the operator Chevron, and BG Cyprus, part of Shell.

The updated plan was approved on February 14, 2025, by the Cypriot government approved. Concurrently, an amendment was signed between the partners and the government to the PSC, in the context of which the partners undertook, inter alia, to adopt a final investment decision (FID) in 2027.

According to a current estimate of the operator, before completion of technical-economic feasibility studies, including performance of the front-end engineering design (FEED) and pre-FEED, the estimated cost of the updated development plan is estimated at $4 billion.

It is emphasized that execution of the updated development plan and reaching the adoption of an FID are contingent on performance of the pre-FEED and the FEED and the results thereof, along with other factors.

The supply of natural gas from the Aphrodite gas field is expected to commence in 2031.

Aphrodite holds an estimated at 3.5 trillion cubic feet of gas. It is located in the area of Block 12, around 170 km offshore Limassol in Cyprus.

Subsea Pipelines Industry News Activity Europe Africa Oil and Gas Mediterannean Sea

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Eni)

Eni Agrees Gas Export Offshore Cyprus via Egypt’s Existing...
Well-Safe Protector jack-up vessel (Credit: Well-Safe Solutions)

Well-Safe Solutions Secures More Decom Jobs for Eni in...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Petrobras Starts Production at Largest FPSO to Operate Offshore Brazil

Petrobras Starts Production at

Current News

CorPower Gets Funding for Wave Energy Scale-Up

CorPower Gets Funding for Wave

FMS Expands Survey, Positioning Capabilities with Acquisition

FMS Expands Survey, Positionin

Belgian Energy Island Faces Three-Year Delay as Elia Postpones HVDC Contracts

Belgian Energy Island Faces Th

Eni Agrees Gas Export Offshore Cyprus via Egypt’s Existing Infrastructure

Eni Agrees Gas Export Offshore

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine