German Shipowner Buys Two Multi-Purpose Vessels

Germany’s Ernst Russ has acquired two multi-purpose vessels, MV Ronnie and MV Charlie, as part of its long-term fleet strategy to expand exposure to the project cargo segment and strengthen predictable earnings.

The Hamburg-based shipowner said both vessels have been fixed on seven-year charters to dship Carriers, a globally operating European company specialized in project cargo, providing long-term employment and improved cash flow visibility.

The vessels, scheduled for handover in the first quarter of 2026, are F500-type multi-purpose ships of around 12,500 deadweight tonnes, built in 2021 and 2022.

Each is equipped with two onboard Liebherr cranes capable of tandem lifts of up to 500 tonnes, allowing the transport of heavy-lift and project cargo alongside conventional bulk and general cargoes.

According to Ernst Russ, the addition of the modern units supports fleet rejuvenation and enhances the long-term sustainability of its shipping portfolio.

“With this deal, we are further sharpening our portfolio and increasing our exposure in an attractive segment. The current market environment, with limited supply and robust demand, provides a solid foundation for sustainable earnings,” said Co-CEO and Chief Commercial Officer Joseph Schuchmann.



