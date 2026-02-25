Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
QatarEnergy Selects Technip Energies JV for North Field West Expansion Work

Published

(Credit: QatarEnergy)
(Credit: QatarEnergy)

QatarEnergy has awarded the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the onshore liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant of its North Field West (NFW) project to a joint venture comprising Technip Energies, Consolidated Contractors Company (CCC) and Gulf Asia Contractor (GAC), advancing the final phase of an expansion set to lift Qatar’s LNG production capacity to 142 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

The contract covers two LNG mega-trains with a combined capacity of 16 MTPA, alongside facilities for gas treatment, natural gas liquids recovery and helium extraction. The project is also expected to produce around 175,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day of condensate, ethane and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

“This contract represents an important addition to the world’s largest LNG expansion project and reinforces Qatar’s commitment to meeting the growing global LNG demand.

“The North Field West project follows in the footsteps of the North Field East (32 MTPA) and South (16 MTPA) projects, placing strong emphasis on environmental performance. Key features include a carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) capacity of 1.1 MTPA, which takes us closer towards achieving our target of capturing and sequestering more than 11 MTPA of CO2 by 2035,” said Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, Qatar’s Minister of State for Energy Affairs and President and CEO of QatarEnergy.

The North Field West project includes jetty boil-off gas recovery facilities expected to recover the equivalent of 0.42 MTPA of CO2, while a significant portion of its power requirements will be sourced from Qatar’s solar plants.

First LNG from the project is expected by the end of 2031.

Qatar’s North Field, located off the country’s northeast coast, is one of the world’s largest natural gas fields, with recoverable reserves exceeding 900 trillion standard cubic feet, or around 10% of global known reserves. The field spans more than 6,000 square kilometres.

In February 2024, QatarEnergy said it would proceed with the North Field West expansion to raise national LNG capacity to 142 MTPA before the end of the decade. Additional gas quantities in the North Field are estimated at 240 trillion cubic feet, lifting Qatar’s total gas reserves to more than 2,000 trillion cubic feet and condensate reserves to over 80 billion barrels.

