Vestas Books 1.38GW Offshore Wind Turbine Order from RWE in UK

Danish wind turbine maker Vestas has received a firm 92-turbine order for RWE’s 1.38 GW Vanguard West offshore wind project in the United Kingdom.

Vestas will be responsible for the supply, delivery and commissioning of the V236-15.0 MW turbines for the project, and will service the offshore wind farm under a five-year comprehensive service agreement followed by a long-term operational support agreement.

The contract follows the outcomes of the UK’s Allocation Round 7 (AR7), which reinforced confidence in the country’s offshore wind pipeline and supported progress on large-scale projects.

The Vanguard West site is located about 47 km off the coast of Norfolk in East Anglia. RWE is targeting a final investment decision in the summer of 2026, with commissioning expected in 2029.

“Following RWE’s success in Allocation Round 7, this partnership marks a further important step towards delivering the Vanguard West project. Given RWE’s significant offshore experience, we are delighted to be partnering with Vestas, who have extensive expertise in turbine manufacture and delivery,” said Sven Utermöhlen, CEO RWE Offshore Wind.

“The momentum behind offshore wind in Europe is building with the UK Government stepping up its commitment in AR7 and projects like Vanguard West moving forward. This combination of industry partnership and government commitment sends a powerful signal about the UK’s determination to drive forward its renewable energy ambitions,” added Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Northern & Central Europe and Global Offshore.