SeaBird Exploration Nets Contract Extension for Seismic Survey Vessel

Fulmar Explorer vessel (Credit: SeaBird Exploration)
Norwegian marine seismic survey services firm SeaBird Exploration, part of SED Energy Holdings, has secured a contract extension for its Fulmar Explorer seismic survey vessel.

SeaBird Exploration has signed a three-month contract extension for ocean bottom node (OBN) source work for the vessel in the Western Hemisphere.

This extension now commits the 2009-built vessel through mid-June 2026, maintaining the same commercial terms as the original agreement, the company said.

The name of the client or the value of the contract extension has not been disclosed.

