Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Norway’s Oil, Gas Volumes Outperform Forecasts in January

Published

© Igor Hotinsky / Adobe Stock
© Igor Hotinsky / Adobe Stock

Norway's combined oil and gas production exceeded an official forecast by 5.6% in January, the Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD) said on Friday.

Norway is Europe's largest supplier of natural gas and a major producer of oil, but output varies from month to month depending on maintenance needs and other stoppages at close to 100 offshore fields.

Overall oil, condensate, natural gas liquids and gas output stood at 0.717 million standard cubic metres per day, equivalent to 4.51 million barrels of oil equivalent, an increase of 8.3% year-on-year.

Natural gas production in January rose to 364.2 million cubic metres (mcm) per day from 347.4 mcm a year earlier, and exceeded a forecast of 346.1 mcm by 5.2%, the regulator said on its website.

Crude oil output rose to 2.0 million barrels per day (bpd) in January from 1.76 million bpd in the same month last year, and came in above a forecast of 1.88 million bpd, NOD's preliminary data showed.


(Reuters - Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Nora Buli)

Industry News Activity Europe Production Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Saipem 12000 drillship (Credit: Saipem)

Saipem Rolls Out AI-Based Maintenance System on...
(Credit: EnQuest)

North Sea Storm Cuts EnQuest’s 2026 Output Forecast
The Johan Sverdrup field off Norway (Credit: Lizette Bertelsen & Jonny Engelsvoll / Equinor)

Norway's 2025 Oil Output Climbs to Highest Level Since...
(Credit: MOL Group)

MOL’s Geoinform, Baker Hughes Team Up for Oil and Gas Tech

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

BW Offshore, McDermott Unveil Blue Ammonia FPSO Concept (Video)

BW Offshore, McDermott Unveil

Current News

Vestas Books 1.38GW Offshore Wind Turbine Order from RWE in UK

Vestas Books 1.38GW Offshore W

Saipem Rolls Out AI-Based Maintenance System on Ultra-Deepwater Drillship

Saipem Rolls Out AI-Based Main

GLO Marine to Invest $7M in New Vessel Retrofit Hub in Romania

GLO Marine to Invest $7M in Ne

Seatrium Targets $40M Cost Savings in Continued Divestment Drive

Seatrium Targets $40M Cost Sav

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine