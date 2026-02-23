Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Romgaz Prepared to Cover Neptun Deep Costs, CEO Says

Published

Transocean Barents rig used for drilling ops at Neptun Deep (Credit: Screenshot/Video by Romgaz)
Transocean Barents rig used for drilling ops at Neptun Deep (Credit: Screenshot/Video by Romgaz)

Romanian state-owned gas producer Romgaz has sufficient funding lines to pay for its share of offshore project Neptun Deep for 2026, depending on whether it acquires an ailing state-owned fertilizer producer, its CEO said on Monday.

Romgaz has partnered with oil and gas group OMV Petrom to develop Neptun Deep, one of the European Union's most significant natural gas deposits, which will cost 4 billion euros evenly split. The company has been issuing euro-denominated bonds.


(Reuters - Reporting by Luiza Ilie)

Finance Industry News Activity Europe Black Sea Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: EnQuest)

North Sea Storm Cuts EnQuest’s 2026 Output Forecast
© donvictori0 / Adobe Stock

Capricorn Energy Sees 2026 Output Rise on Egypt Expansion
(Credit: TPAO)

Turkey’s TPAO, Shell Partner for Offshore Exploration in...
COSLProspector rig (Credit: COSL)

Equinor Drills Dry Well in Barents Sea

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

BW Offshore, McDermott Unveil Blue Ammonia FPSO Concept (Video)

BW Offshore, McDermott Unveil

Current News

Vestas Books 1.38GW Offshore Wind Turbine Order from RWE in UK

Vestas Books 1.38GW Offshore W

Saipem Rolls Out AI-Based Maintenance System on Ultra-Deepwater Drillship

Saipem Rolls Out AI-Based Main

GLO Marine to Invest $7M in New Vessel Retrofit Hub in Romania

GLO Marine to Invest $7M in Ne

Seatrium Targets $40M Cost Savings in Continued Divestment Drive

Seatrium Targets $40M Cost Sav

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine