Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Capricorn Energy Sees 2026 Output Rise on Egypt Expansion

Published

© donvictori0 / Adobe Stock
© donvictori0 / Adobe Stock

Oil producer Capricorn Energy said on Monday it expects higher production in 2026 compared with last year, supported by the expansion of its Egypt operations.

In May, the Scottish company and Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC) agreed to merge eight concessions in Egypt into a single deal under a joint venture with Cheiron Oil and Gas.

Capricorn expects 2026 production in the range of 18,000-22,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), boosted by the agreement with EGPC and growth in the region.

Capricorn CEO Randy Neely said, "We have entered 2026 with strong momentum as our 2025 exit rate of 21,003 boepd and robust balance sheet position us to capitalise on development opportunities on the merged concession."

Capricorn Energy also said it continues to evaluate M&A opportunities in the UK North Sea, Egypt and general MENA region.

The company forecast 2025 production between 17,000 and 21,000 boepd.


(Reuters - Reporting by Simone Lobo in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Industry News Activity Europe Production Africa Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Transocean Barents rig used for drilling ops at Neptun Deep (Credit: Screenshot/Video by Romgaz)

Romgaz Prepared to Cover Neptun Deep Costs, CEO Says
The Johan Sverdrup field off Norway (Credit: Lizette Bertelsen & Jonny Engelsvoll / Equinor)

Norway's 2025 Oil Output Climbs to Highest Level Since...
Prof. John Evans Atta Mills FPSO (Credit: MODEC)

Tullow Acquires Ghana’s TEN FPSO, Secures Long-Term...
(Credit: MOL Group)

MOL’s Geoinform, Baker Hughes Team Up for Oil and Gas Tech

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

BW Offshore, McDermott Unveil Blue Ammonia FPSO Concept (Video)

BW Offshore, McDermott Unveil

Current News

Vestas Books 1.38GW Offshore Wind Turbine Order from RWE in UK

Vestas Books 1.38GW Offshore W

Saipem Rolls Out AI-Based Maintenance System on Ultra-Deepwater Drillship

Saipem Rolls Out AI-Based Main

GLO Marine to Invest $7M in New Vessel Retrofit Hub in Romania

GLO Marine to Invest $7M in Ne

Seatrium Targets $40M Cost Savings in Continued Divestment Drive

Seatrium Targets $40M Cost Sav

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine