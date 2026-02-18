Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Santos Posts 25% Profit Fall, Plans to Cut 10% of Jobs

Published

© xmentoys / Adobe Stock
© xmentoys / Adobe Stock

Santos unveiled plans to cut about 10% of staff and review its Australian Integrated Oil and Gas portfolio after reporting a sharp fall in annual profit on Wednesday.

Shares of Australia's No. 2 oil and gas producer closed 0.6% lower at A$6.63, after sliding as much as 3.8% earlier in the session.

The company said it will priorities a strategic review of its Australian integrated oil and gas portfolio in 2026, without giving details on scope or timing.

"While we think break-ups typically don't create value, Santos has a very large resource base that it has shown no intention to develop, and as a result, the market is currently putting zero value on these assets," said Dale Koenders, head of energy research at Barrenjoey.

Chief Executive Kevin Gallagher said that as Santos delivers its Barossa LNG offshore project and nears completion of the Pikka Phase 1 development in Alaska, those growth projects will transition into the company's "base business", reducing the need for peak construction staffing levels.

Santos employs about 4,028 people, according to its 2025 annual report, implying roughly 400 roles could be affected, though the company gave no further details.

"The market should like the targeted 10% headcount reduction as a sign of lower forecast operating costs," analysts at Jarden said.

Santos also holds undeveloped assets such as the Narrabri gas project in New South Wales and the Dorado oil and gas development offshore Western Australia.

Underlying earnings for fiscal 2025 tumbled 25% to $898 million, missing the Visible Alpha consensus of $904 million, as weaker commodity prices and a delay in ramping up the Barossa LNG project due to a technical issue weighed on results.

Santos declared a final dividend of 10.3 cents per share, in line with the FY24 payout and beating market consensus of 10 cents. Revenue for fiscal year 2025 fell 8% to $4.94 billion.


(Reuters - Reporting by Shivangi Lahiri and Roshan Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Maju Samuel and Rashmi Aich)

Finance Industry News Activity Australia/NZ Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

© Yaroslavna Kulinkina / Adobe Stock

Santos Prevails in Legal Challenge Over Climate Claims
(Credit: TotalEnergies)

TotalEnergies Posts 13% Drop in Fourth-Quarter Profit
(Credit: BP)

BP Profit Climbs 32% as Company Suspends Buybacks
© Sepia100 / Adobe Stock

New Zealand Moves Ahead with LNG Import Facility Plan

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

BW Offshore, McDermott Unveil Blue Ammonia FPSO Concept (Video)

BW Offshore, McDermott Unveil

Current News

Trinidad Hopeful for Offshore Gas Projects with Venezuela

Trinidad Hopeful for Offshore

Viridien Teams Up with NVIDIA to Accelerate Seismic Imaging Workflows

Viridien Teams Up with NVIDIA

Dolphin Drilling, Vantris Ink Marketing Deal for Blackford Dolphin Semi-Sub

Dolphin Drilling, Vantris Ink

Turkey’s TPAO, Shell Partner for Offshore Exploration in Bulgaria

Turkey’s TPAO, Shell Partner f

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine