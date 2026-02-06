CAPE Holland Awarded Contract for Fengmiao Offshore Wind Farm

CAPE Holland, a global leader in offshore industry foundation installation equipment and a company within the Venterra Group, announced that it has secured a contract with CDWE for the Fengmiao Offshore Wind Farm project in Taiwan. Under this agreement, CAPE Holland will supply its CAPE VLT-640 Tandem Vibro Lifting Tool for the pre-installation of foundation (FOU) piles and offshore substation (OSS) piles.

The decision to deploy the CAPE VLT-640 was driven by its ability to safely drive piles through challenging subsea soils with risk of pile run. With a track record of installing well over 400 jacket piles in Taiwan, without a single pile run, the CAPE VLT continues to set new standards for operational efficiency and risk reduction. Significant schedule optimization on the project was achieved in close collaboration with CDWE.

The Fengmiao Offshore Wind Farm, situated in the Taiwan Strait approximately 36 kilometers off the coast of Taichung City, will feature water depths ranging from 53 to 64 meters. Once completed, the wind farm will deliver a total capacity of 500 MW, comprising 33 wind turbine generator (WTG) positions (99 pre piles through template) equipped with 15 MW turbines. The OSS foundation comprises a four-legged jacket structure with four post-installed skirt piles, each 4.6 meters in diameter and weighing up to 810 tons. The FOU piles are of the same diameter and weigh up to 585 tons.

A Strategic Win for CAPE Holland’s Global Growth

As part of the Venterra Group, CAPE Holland benefits from the group’s manufacturing and engineering capabilities. Venterra is a leading global supplier of equipment and services to the offshore wind industry, manufacturing a wide range of key equipment and components that support the construction and decommissioning of offshore wind farms.

The collaboration between CDWE, a joint venture between DEME Offshore and CSBC, and CAPE Holland demonstrates the value of combining local expertise with global innovation. The partnership ensures continuous optimization of the installation sequence and allows valuable experience to be transferred to other DEME projects worldwide.