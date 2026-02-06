Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Bae Systems Launches Incubator Program to Propel Technologies Beyond Defense

Published

© BAE Systems/Richard Brown
© BAE Systems/Richard Brown

BAE Systems Launchpad is a new incubator program designed to take dual-use technologies beyond the defense sector and help innovations reach their full commercial potential.

Launchpad directly addresses the challenge of moving defense technologies beyond prototype development by spinning them out into independent start-up businesses. This aligns with a key priority outlined in the UK’s Defence Industrial Strategy, which calls for “constant innovation at wartime pace” and highlights the need for more successful spinouts from UK-developed technologies.

The program is designed to leverage BAE Systems’ position as a technology innovator to support national priorities, including rapid technology incubation, sovereign capability and economic growth. It also provides start-ups with access to customers across a broader range of sectors, like energy and advanced manufacturing.

The first company established by the Launchpad program is Rho-C, which will exploit technology originally developed for use in submarines, enabling the transmission of power and data through solid materials. This technology eliminates the need to drill holes for wires and has the potential to significantly improve the efficiency and safety of operations in the oil and gas industry. Rho-C is in the process of closing its first venture capital funding round.

The first Launchpad business is based on technology created within BAE Systems’ internal research and development programs. Future ventures could also include partnerships with academics and other technology specialists, including opportunities using quantum clocks for radar and hyperspectral sensing.

Technology Industry News Activity Start Ups Innovation Maritime Defense

Related Offshore News

© DOF Group ASA

DOF Group ASA Contract Award for Well Intervention...
Saipem's Hydrone-R (Credit: Saipem)

Saipem’s Underwater Drone Carries Out Autonomous Survey at...
(Credit: Niemann / 50Hertz)

50Hertz, Skyborn Ink Deal for Gennaker Offshore Converter...
Concept illustration of FPSO with full scale (100 MW) SOFC installation with integrated carbon capture (Credit: MODEC)

MODEC, Eld Energy Partnership Targets Low-Carbon FPSO...

Sponsored

OTC GreenLight Becomes the First and Only DNV-Qualified Digital Pressure Testing System

OTC GreenLight Becomes the First and Only DNV-Qual

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

OE’s 2025 Top of the Festive Video Pops: Santa Goes Offshore

OE’s 2025 Top of the Festive V

Current News

Venterra Company, CAPE Holland, Awarded Contract for Fengmiao Offshore Wind Farm

Venterra Company, CAPE Holland

Bae Systems Launches Incubator Program to Propel Technologies Beyond Defense

Bae Systems Launches Incubator

DOF Group ASA Contract Award for Well Intervention Services in North America

DOF Group ASA Contract Award f

Jacket Loadout Milestone Completed for BorWin6 Offshore HVDC Platform

Jacket Loadout Milestone Compl

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine