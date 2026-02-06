DOF Group ASA Contract Award for Well Intervention Services in North America

DOF Group ASA (DOF) has announced a substantial* contract award with Shell Offshore Inc. for the provision of Hydraulic Subsea Well Intervention Services.

Under the contract, DOF’s regional subsea team in North America will be responsible for the provision of project management, engineering, intervention vessel, and all relevant surface and subsea services required to deliver chemical fluid into the selected subsea wells.

Offshore execution is scheduled to start in Q2 2026 with combined vessel utilization between 75 and 120 days in the US Gulf.





*DOF’s defined value range for a Substantial contract is $25 – 50 million.