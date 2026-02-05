Stena Drilling’s Stena Evolution Drillship Gets DNV’s Emissions Notation

Stena Drilling’s Stena Evolution drillship has received the Abate (P+) notation from classification society DNV.

The Abate (P+) qualifier confirms defined design and control of the vessel’s power generation systems, together with an emission and energy management system aligned with ISO 50001 principles. It also verifies the installation of technical and operational measures aimed at reducing power consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.

Measures implemented on board include closed-bus operation in dynamic positioning, freshwater generation systems, LED lighting upgrades, enhanced hull features, fuel-use tracking and monitoring of power and fuel consumption through smart metering in Kognifai dashboards.

Stena Evolution is the first drillship globally to achieve the Abate (P+) notation.

The notation follows DNV’s document review and an initial survey verifying implementation of the measures on board. It supports Stena Drilling’s wider programme focused on energy efficiency, data transparency and continuous improvement across its fleet.

Stena Evolution a 7th generation ultra-deepwater DP3 drillship, capable of operating in water depths up to 12,000 feet and drilling to depths of 40,000 feet.

“The award of Abate (P+) notation to Stena Evolution is a significant milestone for our company and a proud achievement for our teams, both onshore and offshore. It reflects sustained engineering effort, data-driven optimization, and close collaboration with our partners to deliver meaningful emissions reductions without compromising capability.

“We will continue to build on this platform, share performance insights, and scale proven solutions across the fleet,” said Andrew Calderwood, Energy Performance Superintendent at Stena Drilling.

“DNV is pleased to award Stena Evolution the Abate (P+) notation. The Abate framework is designed to help offshore prove their emission-management practices to their stakeholders and build confidence that the abatement measures are implemented in a structured and transparent way.

“We appreciate the constructive collaboration with Stena Drilling throughout the assessment and look forward to continuing our work together,” added Lars Tore Haug, Head of Section, Offshore Safety and Systems at DNV.