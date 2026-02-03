RWE, Amazon Sign Offshore Wind Power Deal in Germany

RWE and Amazon have signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) covering 110 MW of electricity from RWE’s Nordseecluster B offshore wind project in the German North Sea.

The agreement builds on a strategic framework agreement signed by the two companies in June 2025, under which RWE supports Amazon’s carbon-free energy goals, while Amazon Web Services provides cloud services, artificial intelligence and data analytics to support RWE’s digital transformation.

The contracted capacity is expected to generate enough electricity to power the equivalent of more than 139,000 German households annually.

The Nordseecluster offshore wind farm is located around 50 kilometers north of the German island of Juist and is being developed in two phases. Nordseecluster A, with a total capacity of 660 MW, is currently under construction and scheduled for commissioning in early 2027. The second phase, Nordseecluster B, will add a further 900 MW, with commercial operations planned for 2029.

The project is jointly owned by RWE, which holds a 51% stake, and Norges Bank Investment Management, which owns 49%.

“Power Purchase Agreements like this one with Amazon are crucial for accelerating Germany’s decarbonisation while strengthening long-term security of supply. By enabling large-scale offshore projects such as the Nordseecluster, we can bring more reliable, carbon-free electricity onto the grid and support a resilient energy system,” said Ulf Kerstin, Chief Commercial Officer at RWE Supply & Trading.

The agreement supports Amazon’s goal to achieve net-zero carbon emissions across its operations by 2040. In Germany, Amazon already operates six onsite solar projects.

The PPA with RWE marks Amazon’s fourth large-scale offshore wind power purchase agreement in Germany. Combined with its existing solar projects, Amazon’s renewable portfolio in the country totals more than 790 MW and is expected to generate enough electricity to power the equivalent of more than 1 million German homes once fully operational.

“Germany is transitioning to an energy future that is modern and carbon-free, and this agreement with RWE helps advance that vision. As Amazon works toward net-zero carbon by 2040, we continue enabling projects that strengthen Germany's renewable energy capacity for generations to come,” added Rocco Bräuniger, Country Manager of Amazon in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.