Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Petrobras’ Proven Oil and Gas Reserves Climb to 12.1 Bln Boe

Published

Petrobras’ P-66 FPSO (Credit: Andre Motta de Souza / Agencia Petrobras)
Petrobras’ P-66 FPSO (Credit: Andre Motta de Souza / Agencia Petrobras)

Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras said on Wednesday its estimated proven reserves of oil, condensate and natural gas rose to 12.1 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe) in 2025, from 11.4 billion in 2024.

In a securities filing, the company said 84% of the estimated reserves are of oil and condensate, while the remaining 16% are natural gas.

Petrobras added 1.7 billion boe to its reserves last year, offsetting a production of 1 billion boe.

The firm said the boost in total reserves came mainly due to the "excellent performance" of its assets, the development of existing projects and the addition of new wells.


(Reuters - Reporting by Fernando Cardoso, Editing by Natalia Siniawski)

Industry News Activity South America Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: TotalEnergies)

Mozambique and TotalEnergies Restart Stalled $20B LNG...
COSLInnovator (Credit: COSL)

Equinor Gets Permit to Drill North Sea Wildcat Well
(Credit: Equinor)

Worley Nets Equinor’s Framework Deal for Norway Offshore...
Illustration (Credit: MODEC)

MODEC Hires DOF for Mooring Job at ExxonMobil’s Oil...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

OE’s 2025 Top of the Festive Video Pops: Santa Goes Offshore

OE’s 2025 Top of the Festive V

Current News

France Calls Draft Law on Oil Exploration in Overseas Territories

France Calls Draft Law on Oil

Formosa 4 Offshore Wind Substation Enters Fabrication Phase

Formosa 4 Offshore Wind Substa

Mozambique and TotalEnergies Restart Stalled $20B LNG Project

Mozambique and TotalEnergies R

Equinor Gets Permit to Drill North Sea Wildcat Well

Equinor Gets Permit to Drill N

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine