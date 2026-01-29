Petrobras’ Proven Oil and Gas Reserves Climb to 12.1 Bln Boe

Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras said on Wednesday its estimated proven reserves of oil, condensate and natural gas rose to 12.1 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe) in 2025, from 11.4 billion in 2024.

In a securities filing, the company said 84% of the estimated reserves are of oil and condensate, while the remaining 16% are natural gas.

Petrobras added 1.7 billion boe to its reserves last year, offsetting a production of 1 billion boe.

The firm said the boost in total reserves came mainly due to the "excellent performance" of its assets, the development of existing projects and the addition of new wells.





