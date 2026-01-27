Golden Energy Sells Two Offshore Support Vessels

Norwegian vessel owner and operator Golden Energy Offshore Services has signed binding agreements to sell two offshore support vessels for a combined gross price of about $57.25 million, completing a previously announced plan to divest vessels in the near term.

The company said its subsidiary Energy Empress signed a sales agreement on January 23 for the multi-purpose support vessel (MPSV) Energy Empress at a gross price of $30 million. The transaction is expected to be completed during February 2026 and is based on the industry standard Saleform 2012 contract, subject to ordinary conditions for payment upon delivery.

Golden Energy Offshore said the sale of Energy Empress is expected to result in a booked gain of approximately $14.4 million and generate net proceeds of about $14 million after repayment of the lease, break fees and transaction costs.

In a separate announcement on January 26, the company said its subsidiary Energy Partner signed a binding sales agreement for the platform supply vessel (PSV) Energy Partner for a gross price of $27.25 million. That sale is also expected to be completed in mid-February 2026 under Saleform 2012 terms.

The company said the Energy Partner transaction is expected to result in a booked gain of approximately $6.5 million and generate net proceeds of about $12.5 million after associated costs.

Following completion of the two sales, Golden Energy Offshore said it will have sold two vessels for a combined gross purchase price of approximately $57.25 million (NOK 560 million), generating net proceeds in excess of $26.5 million (NOK 260 million) and resulting in a solid cash position.

After the divestments, the company’s remaining fleet will consist of MPSV Energy Duchess, PSV Energy Paradise, PSV Energy Passion, PSV Energy Pace and the 2005-built PSV Energy Swan.