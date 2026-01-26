Kongsberg Maritime to Equip Hana Shipping’s Floating Wind Construction Vessel

Kongsberg Maritime has signed a contract to deliver a comprehensive deck machinery package for a new-generation 127-metre Floating Wind Construction Vessel (FWCV) being built for Hana Shipping of Korea.

Scheduled for delivery in July 2027, the FWCV represents one of the most advanced vessels ever designed for floating offshore wind operations and marks the first large FWCV order globally in recent years.

The vessel, designed by Focal, will operate at the Ulsan Floating Wind Farm Construction, located 70 km off the coast of Ulsan, Korea. Engineered for versatility, it will support mooring operations, cable laying, and other complex construction activities essential to floating wind projects.

Kongsberg Maritime’s early involvement in the design phase ensured optimal integration of advanced systems to meet the demanding requirements of towing, mooring, and installation tasks.

The scope of supply includes a winch package featuring a 500-tonne main towing/AHT winch system with three drums, complemented by secondary winches for rope installation, a rope tensioner system, tugger winches, an active heave-compensated working winch, and a complete Towcon X8 control system.

All winches are equipped with Kongsberg Maritime’s proprietary low-pressure hydraulic motors, designed and manufactured in Brattvåg, Norway. While the mechanical aspects of the main winches, are designed and produced by IP Huse, at Harøy, Norway – a long-term industrial partner of Kongsberg Maritime.

In addition to winches, the contract introduces two innovative products developed specifically for large anchor handling/mooring installation vessels: the next-generation Shark Jaw system and new AH100 rail cranes. The AH100 cranes have increased load capacity and extended reach for larger vessels. They also feature dual arms for lifting and precision handling, with interchangeable tooling to support project-specific tasks.

The Shark Jaw, capable of handling chain sizes up to 220mm, incorporates remotely adjustable inserts for enhanced safety and operational flexibility.

"Being selected to supply a complete AHT system for this exciting project demonstrates how we combine proven technology with innovative solutions to meet our customers’ new and evolving challenges of industrializing floating wind installation,” said Tore Herstad, Senior Sales Manager, Offshore Support and Construction Units.