Wes Heiskell Takes Position at Paradigm Drilling Services

Paradigm Drilling Services has appointed Wes Heiskell as Well Construction & Intervention Director – North America.

Based in Paradigm’s Houston office, Heiskell brings almost 40 years of experience, with a distinguished career spanning operations, well construction, completions, and well integrity. He spent 28 years with Weatherford in senior technical and leadership roles and has also held key positions with Schlumberger and Wellbore Integrity Solutions (WIS).

Widely respected throughout the industry and the Houston energy community, Heiskell is known for his deep technical expertise, strong leadership, and commitment to operational excellence and safety. In his new role, he will be responsible for driving Paradigm’s well construction and intervention strategy across North America, supporting clients with complex well challenges and delivering high-performance solutions.

Jim Profit, Chief Operating Officer at Paradigm Drilling Services, commented, “Wes is a tremendous addition to our leadership team. His depth of experience, industry reputation, and hands-on understanding of well construction and intervention are exactly what our clients value. He has led major projects across a wide range of operating environments, and his insight will be instrumental as we continue to expand our capabilities and footprint in North America. We are delighted to welcome him to Paradigm.”

Heiskell added, “I’m excited to be joining Paradigm at such a dynamic time for the company. Paradigm has built a strong reputation for technical excellence and practical problem-solving, and I look forward to working with the team to deliver innovative, reliable solutions for our clients across the region.”

This appointment reflects Paradigm Drilling Services’ continued investment in experienced leadership and its commitment to delivering best-in-class well engineering, construction, and intervention services to operators throughout North America.



