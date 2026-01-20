Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Inpex to Refile Environmental Plan for Australia’s Offshore CCS Project

Published

© wladimir1804 / Adobe Stock
© wladimir1804 / Adobe Stock

Japan’s Inpex will resubmit an environmental plan for its proposed 8 million metric ton-per-year Bonaparte carbon capture and storage (CCS) project off the north coast of Australia, a company spokesperson told Reuters on Tuesday.

On Sunday, the company withdrew the plan from a portal to canvass public comment on major projects, as it awaits details of new environmental laws, the spokesperson said.

"Inpex remains fully committed to progressing the development and will resubmit the referral once the legislative amendments are finalised," the spokesperson said, adding that Inpex would consult the environment department on the changes.

However, the company set no timeframe to resubmit the plan on the Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) portal, as it is called.

Australia overhauled environment laws in late November, beefing up compliance and enforcement while streamlining approvals and cutting red tape for projects in sectors such as critical minerals, renewable energy and housing.

More than a week ago, Inpex lodged a separate referral with the Northern Territory government for the project’s onshore components.

The Bonaparte CCS project began preliminary engineering in April and was awarded major project status in July. Partners include TotalEnergies and Woodside Energy.

Australia has awarded 15 offshore CCS permits since 2022.

It has two operating onshore CCS projects, Santos’ 1.7 million-ton Moomba project in the Cooper Basin and the 4 million-ton Gorgon project linked to Chevron’s Gorgon LNG development.

Chevron data shows Gorgon sequestered only 1.3 million tons of carbon dioxide in the most recent reporting period.



(Reuters - Reporting by Helen Clark; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Technology Industry News Activity Australia/NZ CCS Carbon Capture And Storage

Related Offshore News

Illustration of Eco Wave Power's upcoming project in Portugal (Credit: Eco Wave Power)

Eco Wave Power Moves Forward with 1MW Porto Wave Energy...
© aerial-drone / Adobe Stock

Woodside to Supply LNG to JERA During Japan's Winter Peak
(Credit: Interreg Øresund-Kattegat-Skagerrak)

EU Backs Øresund CCUS Cross-Border Scheme
(Credit: EnerMech)

Saipem Hires EnerMech for Whiptail Subsea Job Offshore...

Sponsored

Why Shipowners Around the World Choose D-I Industrial’s Quiet Reliability

Why Shipowners Around the World Choose D-I Industr

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

OE’s 2025 Top of the Festive Video Pops: Santa Goes Offshore

OE’s 2025 Top of the Festive V

Current News

Inpex to Refile Environmental Plan for Australia’s Offshore CCS Project

Inpex to Refile Environmental

Equinor and ORLEN Find Gas, Condensate in North Sea

Equinor and ORLEN Find Gas, Co

Grupo Carso Buys Out Lukoil in Ichalkil, Pokoch Oil Fields

Grupo Carso Buys Out Lukoil in

Smulders to Deliver Jacket Foundation for French Offshore Wind Substation

Smulders to Deliver Jacket Fou

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine