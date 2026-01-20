Equinor and ORLEN Find Gas, Condensate in North Sea

Equinor and its partner ORLEN have discovered gas and condensate in an exploration well drilled in the North Sea.

The find was made in the Sissel prospect in production license 1137, operated by Equinor with 50% working interest, while its partner ORLEN holds the remaining 50%.

An exploration well 15/8-3 S was drilled about 5 kilometers southeast of the Utgard field in the North Sea and 250 kilometers southwest of Stavanger.

The preliminary calculation of the size of the discovery is 1 - 4.5 million standard cubic meters (Sm3) of recoverable oil equivalent (o.e.). This corresponds to 6.3 - 28.3 million barrels of recoverable o.e.

The well was drilled by the Odfjell Drilling’s Deepsea Atlantic semi-submersible rig.

Production license 1137 was awarded in 2022 (Awards in pre-defined areas 2021), and 15/8-3 S is the first exploration well drilled in the licence.

Moving forward, the licensees will consider the opportunities to develop the discovery as a tie-back to existing infrastructure in the area.