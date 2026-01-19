ARO Drilling to Roll Out ALTAVE’s AI Monitoring Tool on Nine Jack-Up Rigs

ARO Drilling, a joint venture between Valaris and Aramco, has signed a multi-year contract with ALTAVE to deploy artificial intelligence (AI)-based video monitoring solution across its fleet of nine offshore jack-up rigs operating in Saudi Arabia.

The agreement provides for fleet-wide deployment of ALTAVE’s Harpia AI-powered video analytics platform, which enables continuous monitoring of offshore activities using computer vision technology.

During the pilot phase, Harpia demonstrated measurable improvements in safety monitoring, operational governance and risk visibility, according to ALTAVE, a technology company developing AI-powered video analytics solutions.

The monitoring platform is designed to provide continuous oversight of critical operations, including controls for restricted-area access and personal protective equipment verification, alongside configurable monitoring protocols aimed at strengthening safety, efficiency and operational governance.

“Today’s signing marks another important milestone in ARO’s AI and digitalization journey, building on the progress already made to bring smarter technologies deeper into day to day operations. By scaling AIenabled camera monitoring across our offshore jack-up rigs, reflects our commitment to disciplined execution and continuous improvement in safety and operational performance,” said Azzeddine Smida, director of operational excellence and efficiency at ARO Drilling.

Monitoring outputs are consolidated into dashboards and periodic reports to support health, safety and environment and operations teams, while ALTAVE will provide continuous system oversight and 24-hour technical support to maintain performance throughout the contract period.

“It is an honor to partner with ARO as it advances its digital transformation offshore. The pilot phase validated Harpia’s robustness in one of the world’s most demanding operational environments. We are proud to now scale this capability across nine rigs, supporting stronger safety governance and operational excellence,” added Bruno Avena, chief executive of ALTAVE.