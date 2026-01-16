Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
RWE Secures Long-Term LNG Supply from Texas LNG Project

RWE Supply & Trading has signed a 20-year sales and purchase agreement with Texas LNG Brownsville, part of Glenfarne Group, for the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States.

Under the agreement, RWE will purchase one million tonnes of LNG per year, equivalent to about 13 cargoes annually or around 1.4 billion cubic metres of natural gas. Deliveries will be supplied from the Texas LNG export facility, which Glenfarne plans to construct at the Port of Brownsville in Texas.

The LNG volumes can be shipped by RWE to destinations in Europe and worldwide. Commissioning of the facility is expected to begin in 2030.

“I am pleased to welcome Glenfarne as a strong partner in our LNG supply. By securing one million tonnes a year of LNG for our international portfolio, this partnership not only strengthens our position globally but also supports Europe’s security of supply,” said Jacob Meins, chief commercial officer origination at RWE Supply & Trading.

The Texas LNG project will use electric drive motors for LNG production, which the companies said positions it among the lowest-emitting LNG terminals globally. The agreement includes provisions for monitoring, reporting and verifying greenhouse gas emissions across the LNG value chain, from upstream production to loading.

“We welcome RWE, one of the world’s most versatile energy companies, as an offtake partner for Texas LNG and look forward to helping them fulfill the needs of their customers with clean, competitive energy. With the completion of offtake negotiations, Glenfarne is now focusing on finalizing the financing process as we advance toward a final investment decision in early 2026,” added Vlad Bluzer, partner at Glenfarne Group and co-president of Texas LNG.

The deal marks RWE’s second long-term LNG supply agreement from the United States. In 2022, RWE signed a 15-year contract with Sempra Infrastructure for around 2.25 million tonnes per year of LNG from the Port Arthur LNG terminal in Texas, which is expected to start operations in 2027.

