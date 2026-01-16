Eco Wave Power Moves Forward with 1MW Porto Wave Energy Project

Eco Wave Power has completed a key technical assessment and submitted its execution plan for a 1 MW wave energy project in Portugal’s Porto, as the company moves the project from planning toward construction.

The company said a wave and loads assessment for the Barra do Douro breakwater was completed in cooperation with Netherlands-based consultancy MetOcean Consult, confirming favorable wave conditions for Eco Wave Power’s latest generation of floaters.

The assessment supports engineering and design optimization for the Porto installation, which will be the first megawatt-scale project developed under Eco Wave Power’s 20 MW concession agreement with port authority Administração dos Portos do Douro, Leixões e Viana do Castelo.

Eco Wave Power also said it submitted its full execution plan to the port authority on January 8, 2026, following the completion of internal engineering reviews. The submission marks a transition toward the construction phase, with further engagement with the authority expected in the coming weeks to finalize schedules.

“Accurate metocean data are essential for the safe and efficient development of marine renewable energy projects. Our analysis of the Barra do Douro breakwater shows wave- and wave loading conditions that are well suited to Eco Wave Power's latest floater design, providing a solid technical foundation for the project as it advances toward execution,” said Marco Westra, managing director of MetOcean Consult.

The planned 1 MW wave energy station in Porto has already met several development milestones, including payment of half of the grid connection fee and formal acceptance of grid connection conditions with E-REDES, Portugal’s electricity distribution system operator.

The company said the project is aligned with a tentative grid connection target in 2026, subject to final regulatory approvals.

The installation will be located within an existing breakwater structure known as The Gallery and is designed to integrate wave energy conversion equipment into Portugal’s renewable electricity mix.