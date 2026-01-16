Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Petrobras Oil Output Rises 11% in 2025

FPSO Operating for Petrobras off Brazil (Credit: SBM)

Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras produced 2.40 million barrels of oil per day in 2025, up 11% from the previous year and surpassing the upper limit of the company's own target by 0.5 percentage points, it said on Thursday.

Total oil and gas production reached 2.99 million barrels of oil equivalent per day last year, climbing 11% from 2024 and 2.8 percentage points above the upper limit of the target set by Petrobras in its 2025-2029 business plan.


(Reuters - Reporting by Andre Romani; Editing by Chris Reese)

