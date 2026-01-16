Petrobras Oil Output Rises 11% in 2025

Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras produced 2.40 million barrels of oil per day in 2025, up 11% from the previous year and surpassing the upper limit of the company's own target by 0.5 percentage points, it said on Thursday.

Total oil and gas production reached 2.99 million barrels of oil equivalent per day last year, climbing 11% from 2024 and 2.8 percentage points above the upper limit of the target set by Petrobras in its 2025-2029 business plan.





