Hanwha Enters Pre-Qualification for Offshore Wind Bid in Nova Scotia

Together with its sister company Hanwha Ocean, Q ENERGY France, a Hanwha company, has announced its participation in the pre-qualification process to participate in a call for bids for seabed licenses to develop offshore wind projects in Nova Scotia, Canada.

The move underscores the company’s ambition to contribute to Canada’s clean energy transition through large-scale, sustainable offshore wind developments.

As part of the Hanwha Group, one of South Korea’s leading global business groups, Q ENERGY France brings over 25 years of experience in renewable energy alongside the wide-ranging industrial and technological capabilities of its parent company. Spanning energy & ocean solutions, defence and shipbuilding, aerospace & mechatronics, finance, and retail & services, Hanwha Group’s diverse portfolio positions the group to make a significant contribution to the economic growth of Canada and Nova Scotia.

Through the development of offshore wind projects, Q ENERGY France aims to support local supply chains, create skilled jobs, and foster innovation in the regional maritime and energy sectors. The company is committed to working closely with Canadian and Nova Scotian partners, communities, and stakeholders to ensure that its offshore wind activities deliver shared value, local industrial benefits, and sustainable growth.

Hanwha Ocean’s Energy Plant Unit has partnered with Q ENERGY to take part in the prequalification, as the company accelerates its expansion into the global offshore wind market, leveraging its shipbuilding and plant expertise to become a global engineering, procurement, construction, installation and operation player.

This pre-qualification comes as Hanwha Group continues to expand its long-term engagement in Canada across multiple strategic sectors, including its participation in the high-profile Canadian Patrol Submarine Project (CPSP) as one of the two shortlisted bidders through Hanwha Ocean. Together, these initiatives reflect Hanwha’s intent to invest across multiple sectors, leveraging its diversified portfolio to support industrial development, job creation, and national growth objectives.





