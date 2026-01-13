ABS and AMOG to Advance Offshore Mooring Digital Twin Technology

ABS and AMOG Consulting have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to collaborate on an offshore mooring digital twin.

The agreement combines AMOG’s monitoring technology with ABS’ classification and certification capabilities to deliver a highly detailed integrity-monitoring solution for floating offshore assets.

The system will provide a digital model of moorings, risers, and subsea cables for any site-specific floaters, resulting in a unified, integrated solution for integrity management, regulatory compliance, and lifecycle performance.

Miguel Hernandez, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Offshore, said: “Operators want digital twin systems that feed directly into class and regulatory processes. This collaboration links a monitoring platform to ABS classification and certification support. We are proud to be able to utilize our deep technology insight and extensive marine experience to support this important safety advance.”

Ben Clark, AMOG CEO, said: “AMOG’s smart marine integrity checking solution has been successfully deployed by multiple operators, delivering robust integrity monitoring whilst reducing reliance on complex and sometimes inaccessible instruments.”

The MOU is targeting critical risk areas of mooring and riser components and cable integrity issues as these are costly and time consuming to fix, resulting in asset downtime. A coordinated technology and class approach can help reduce failure risk and operation and maintenance costs. Data-driven lifecycle management: combining continuous monitoring with class-recognized processes can enable condition-based inspection, extend asset life, and improve operation uptime.



