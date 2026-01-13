Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Saipem Hires EnerMech for Whiptail Subsea Job Offshore Guyana

Published

(Credit: EnerMech)
(Credit: EnerMech)

Energy services firm EnerMech has secured a subsea pre-commissioning services contract by Saipem for the Whiptail development, offshore Guyana in the Stabroek Block, operated by ExxonMobil Guyana.

The contract award marks EnerMech’s first project on the Whiptail field and builds on its proven track record supporting subsea pre-commissioning campaigns offshore Guyana, including Liza Phase 2, Payara, Yellowtail, and Uaru fields.

Under the new contract, the integrated technical solutions specialist will deliver a full suite of activities, including flooding, cleaning and hydrotesting of subsea risers and flowlines, as well as umbilical post-load out, transit and lay monitoring from the offshore construction vessel.

Also, the contract includes dynamic umbilical lay monitoring and post-installation testing from the floating production, storage and offload (FPSO) unit.

“This latest award for our Energy Solutions team is another important milestone in our Guyana growth story. It underscores the trust that leading offshore contractors like Saipem continue to place in our people, technology and track record,” said Charles Davison, Jr., EnerMech CEO.

To meet the growing demand for offshore energy services in the region, EnerMech is establishing a new facility in Georgetown and executing a phased equipment acquisition strategy, including the addition of remote flooding units (RFUs) and subsea test pumps (STPs).

According to the company, the investments will support future projects and enable faster, more efficient mobilization of equipment locally.

